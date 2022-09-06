ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

On 3 years of ‘Chhichhore’, Tahir remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

NewsWire
0
0

As their film ‘Chhichhore’ completes three years of its release in Hindi cinema on Tuesday, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput, has remembered the late actor, “without whom this story would never have been told.”

Tahir, who played Derek in the movie, took to his social media to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the film’s shoot. He also penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to the film’s team and also remembering his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

He wrote, “#3yearsofChhichhore today. Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun. Here’s some BTS snippets from the sets of the @niteshtiwari22 90’s world of ‘Chhichhore’.”

“Big shout out to the entire cast and crew who gave it their all and made the film happen. #RememberingSSR without whom this story would never have been told. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #FoxStarStudios.”

Released in 2019, ‘Chhichhore’ told the tale of a middle-aged man named Anirudh, who after a tragic incident took a trip down memory lane and reminisced his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers.

Tahir has wrapped up an untitled project in Gujarat, earlier this year and will soon begin shooting for the season 2 of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’.

20220906-134203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushmann on live gigs: ‘Whenever I’ll get to do this again,...

    Ajay Devgn on his Indian Ocean adventure with Bear Grylls

    Sharwanand’s ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ set for OTT release

    Aditya Chopra explains how he reimagined DDLJ as a Broadway musical