As actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya celebrates his 36th birthday on Wednesday, the makers of his current movie ‘NC 22’, unveiled a special surprise for fans. The makers have locked the intriguing title ‘Custody’ for the movie and shared the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya in a ferocious avatar.

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project under the direction of leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu went on the floors a couple of months back. The film with Krithi Shetty as the female lead, was tentatively titled ‘NC 22’ when it went on the floors.

‘Custody’ is one of the most expensive films in Naga Chaitanya’s career. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

The poster indicates that Naga Chaitanya is an honest and determined police officer, A. Shiva, who stands tall against all odds to be the change he wishes to see.

The passionate filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, presented Chay in an entirely new avatar that is both impressive and exciting. He is also known for giving each of his films a unique tagline. For ‘Custody’ the tagline is ‘You Must be the Change You Wish to See in The World’.

The film’s ensemble cast and technical team are currently busy filming. Arvind Swami is playing the antagonist role while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others.

The legendary father-son duo maestro, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. Pavan Kumar will be presenting this ambitious project. Abburi Ravi is penning the dialogues while S.R. Kathir is handling the cinematography.

20221123-135201