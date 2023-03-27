ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

On 38th b’day, Ram Charan reveals next film is titled ‘Game Changer’

NewsWire
0
0

As he turned 38 on Monday, star Ram Charan shared that his ‘RC15’ has been christened ‘Game Changer’.

Taking to Instagram, Ram on Monday shared a teaser and then the name of the film.

The clip begins with a game of Russian roulette wheel and ends with a chess board.

The actor posted the clip with the caption: “#GameChanger it is!”

Ram’s co-star Kiara Advani dropped a comment on the teaser, which was also posted on page.

She wrote: “Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and co-star @alwaysramcharan!! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way.”

According to reports, the upcoming film is touted as an action drama with current-day politics.

20230327-142602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Rajiv Adatia bats for Ankit, calls Shalin-Tina fake

    Actress Dr Vyjayantimala Bali conferred Aditya Vikram Birla award

    ‘Nadiyon paar’ singer Rashmeet Kaur tests Covid positive

    Vicky Kaushal leaves for shoot of ‘Into the Wild With Bear...