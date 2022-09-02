INDIA

On 43rd wedding anniversary, Pinarayi Vijayan caught up with PM Modi

On his 43rd wedding anniversary, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was busy at work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he did not forget to share a picture of him sitting with his wife, Kamala Vijayan.

Vijayan has been accompanying the Prime Minister who has been attending a few programmes at Kochi since Thursday.

Vijayan himself shared it on social media, which has started getting a lot of traction.

It was on September 2, 1979, that Vijayan and Kamala, then a teacher at St. Joseph School, Tellicherry got married.

At that time, Vijayan was a legislator from the Kuthuparambu assembly constituency and also a CPI-M Kannur secretariat member.

The couple have two children: son is a banker in the Middle East, while daughter Veena is presently married to State Tourism Minister P.A.Mohammed Riyas.

After seeing of Modi at the Kochi Naval base airport on Friday, Vijayan is returning to the state capital.

