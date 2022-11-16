Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who plays Golu Gupta in the crime drama streaming series “Mirzapur”, is celebrating the fourth anniversary of the show. For the actress, Golu is her favourite character, which came along with its own set of challenges.

The show, which is one of India’s first streaming shows, dropped on Amazon Prime on November 16, 2018.

In a reminiscent mood, Shweta said: “‘Mirzapur’ has not only given the audience their favourite character, but also given me my favourite character. Golu Gupta has by far been the most challenging yet the most satisfying character I have played.

“She is unabashedly emotional and lyrical. There’s so much loss, love, and anger in her life; the emotional arc of the character attracted me to playing the part.”

The Delhi-born actress, who’s a Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and NIFT alumna, said she has a knack for characters who are morally ambiguous.

“I like playing characters who are edgier, tougher, and morally hazy,” Shweta said. “I prefer stories that raise the barrier to a higher level of emotions and Golu definitely did that! I had an emotional reaction and response when I first heard the story of ‘Mirzapur’, when I first heard Golu’s story; my creative gut was happy and dancing.”

She continued: “In fact, I had read the script of the first season of ‘Mirzapur’ at Hyderabad airport when I was on my way for a narration. I started reading the script at the airport and after completing the first episode, I knew I had to be a part of this world, even though Golu wasn’t a part of that episode.”

Shweta concluded by saying: “It is very important (for an actor) to see what kind world or actors they are associating themselves with, and for ‘Mirzapur’, everything, from the cast, the producers, to the writer, the director just checked the list for me.”

