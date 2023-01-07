Kannada actress Samyukta Hegde is in celebration mode and travelling solo. And she is sharing her best moments in Thailand’s Phi Phi islands, off Phuket, on her social media handles and her pictures in a two-piece bikini are going viral.

“Travelling solo, missing flights, boats and buses, making new friends and so many happy memories,” one of her captions reads.

Talking about her deep-sea diving experience, Hegde described how amazing it was to go 100 feet deep into the ocean, in the day and at night.

“I have always loved water so much. I am just happy I took this solo trip, having all this time to myself has been really good for me! Not just the fact that I had a lot of fun but also I’m gonna have some great stories to tell when I’m old,” she said.

The ‘Kirik Party’ star is eagerly looking forward to her projects in the new year. She is very much in the league of Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty. Samyukta was seen with the core group from the coastal belt of the state who made it big in the industry.

