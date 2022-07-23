On the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared a throwback video on his Instagram handle from his 2006 movie ‘Rang De Basanti’ which saw Aamir Khan playing the revolutionary in a brief sequence.

The film also starred Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten in key roles.

The video shows Aamir as Azad fighting for his country and facing the bullet with ‘Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna’ playing in the background.

Chandrashekhar Azad was born on July 23, 1906 as Chandra Shekhar Tiwari in a Brahmin family at Bhabhra village in the princely state of Alirajpur.

The movie revolves around the story of the 1931 martyrdom of Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

The movie had broken all box office records to become the highest-grossing film in 2006.

It won the National Award for Best Popular Film and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 2007 BAFTA Awards. A.R. Rahman’s two tracks from the film, ‘Khalbali’ and ‘Luka Chuppi’, were considered for Academy Award nomination.

