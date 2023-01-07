On the 56th birth anniversary of late actor Irrfan Khan on Saturday, his son and actor Babil Khan penned an emotional note remembering his ‘baba’.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a string of throwback pictures featuring him as a baby and his father from his younger days.

“Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here,” Babil captioned the post.

One of India’s finest actors, Irrfan made his debut in 1988 with the Oscar-nominated film ‘Salaam Bombay’.

In a career spanning over 30 years, the Padma Shri awardee actor worked in some of the finest Hindi cinemas, as well as in Hollywood films.

His son, Babil, made his acting debut with ‘Qala’. Set in the 1930s, ‘Qala’ is about the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother. The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

20230107-165803