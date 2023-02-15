WORLD

On BBC searches, US invokes freedom of press

NewsWire
0
0

The US has reaffirmed its conviction that “free press strengthens democracy” as a general rule without seeking to impose its views directly on the searches of BBC offices by income tax authorities in Delhi and Mumbai.

“I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a response to a question at the daily press briefing.

” Beyond this discrete action, what I’ll say more broadly is the general point that I’ve consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well: We support the importance of free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world. It has strengthened this democracy here in this country; it has strengthened India’s democracy. These universal rights are the bedrock of democracies around the world.”

Pressed further, Price said, “We’re aware of the facts of these searches, but I’m just not in a position to offer a judgement.”

20230215-054403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women more likely to have asthma attacks, deaths than men: Report

    Protests held in Israel against judicial reforms

    Iraq says deadline of US military exit not extended

    Ukraine sets up 3,720 emergency shelters amid widespread power outage