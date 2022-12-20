ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

On Big B’s request, ‘KBC 14’ contestant sings Nusrat’s ‘Mere Rashke Kamar’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan appreciated 14-year-old ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Shivaksh Shukla for his classical singing talent and asked him to sing a song on the show.

While talking to the host, Shivaksh explained how he developed an interest in learning classical singing. As his brother, Rudraksh, used to learn classical singing, he used to accompany him occasionally and developed an interest in that genre of music.

Hearing Shivaksh say all this, Big B got impressed and asked him to sing a song. In response, Shivaksh took up the challenge and performed the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan track ‘Mere Rashke Kamar’ from the Milan Luthria film in Baadshaho. He then went on to inform the Big B that he started studying music when was in Class III and now he has completed five years of classical music training.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

