Days after the visit of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to its headquarters in a diplomatic outreach, BJP chief J P Nadda will interact with foreign envoys of BIMSTEC nations and Europe on the occasion of the party’s Foundation Day on Wednesday.

The head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s foreign affairs department, Vijay Chauthaiwale said that on April 6 a new initiative ‘Know the BJP’ (Bhajapa ko jaaniye) will be launched for the foreign audience. “On Wednesday, BJP chief Nadda will interact with heads of 13 missions. Interaction will have everything to do with knowing the party and briefing foreign envoys about the BJP. No element of foreign policy will be part of the interaction,” Chauthaiwale said. The envoys will interact with BJP chief Nadda to know more about the world’s largest political party, he added.

Envoys from France, the European Union (EU) delegation, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, Norway, and the High Commissioners of Bangladesh and Singapore will be present at the event that will take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The BJP has made elaborate plans to celebrate its 42nd Foundation Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to party workers on Wednesday. The BJP will also observe a ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ (Social Justice Fortnight).

Sharing details of the programme at a press conference, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, “BJP chief Nadda will hoist the party flag in the morning. At 10 a.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers virtually across the country. BJP chief Nadda will participate in the procession at 11 a.m. starting in the national capital. For the next 15 days every day will be dedicated to one flagship programme of the government.”

