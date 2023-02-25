Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin said that the Rs 1000 honorarium to women heads of families will be allocated in the next state budget.

Stalin made the announcement while campaigning for the Congress-DMK front candidate, EVKS Elangovan contesting in the by-polls to the Erode East constituency to be held on February 27.

He also said that the financial position of the state was very bad when the DMK government assumed office in 2021 as the AIADMK government rule of past 10 years had left the state coffers dry.

Stalin said that the AIADMK had left the treasury empty after looting and also had created a heavy debt burden for the state. Stalin said that his government was trying to set the financial things right and then will announce the Rs 1000 honorarium to the women head of the families.

It may be noted that DMK had drawn flak for not announcing the Rs 1000 honorarium to the women heads of families which the party had promised in its election manifesto for the 2021 assembly polls.

He said that all the poll promises made by the DMK would be completed by this year end even though the party had five years to fulfil the promises. While responding to the charges of the AIADMK leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the DMK government had not met any of its poll promises, the Chief Minister said that 85 per cent of the poll promises were completed.

He called upon the people of the Erode East assembly constituency to vote for the Congress-DMK candidate, EVKS Elangovan.

The Erode East assembly by-poll was necessitated following the passing away of the sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa, on January 4 due to a massive heart attack. EVKS Elangovan is the father of the late E. Thirumahan Everaa and a former Union minister and ex-TNCC president.

The AIADMK-led NDA front has fielded K.S. Thenarasu, a former legislator, for the bypoll.

