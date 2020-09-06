On Clean Air Day, Javadekar to review NCAP progress

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) On September 7, for the first time ever, the world will join together to mark the UN’s International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. The theme for 2020 is “Clean Air for All”. In India, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will be chairing a webinar on the occasion.

Javadekar will also be reviewing the progress of the activities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) during the course of the webinar on Monday.

In what can be seen as India’s commitment to the cause, the webinar will be joined by Principal Secretaries of the Urban Development Department and Environment Department of 28 states and 8 Union Territories. Commissioners of 122 cities as identified in the NCAP programme, will also participate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address from the Red Fort on this Independence Day, had highlighted the need of “Holistic Improvement in Air quality” in 100 cities.

The General Assembly of the UN on December 19, 2019 adopted a resolution to observe the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on September 7 every year starting from 2020.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier outlined why air pollution is a preventable risk.

He called all to work together to build a better future with clean air forever.

–IANS

abn/pgh