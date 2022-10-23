INDIA

Hero Homes in Punjab’s Mohali witnessed a world record activity – lighting of the world’s largest diya installed at the premises. It has been manufactured with approximately 1,000 kg steel and measures 3.37-meter in diameter.

Around 10,000 citizens, including 4,000 residents of Hero Homes pooled in approximately 3,560 liters of organic and diya-appropriate oils.

Themed around the festival of peace, the huge stainless-Steel diya, was lit in the presence of official adjudicators of the Guinness Books of World Record who were present on the occasion at the society. As per the Guinness Books of Records, this diya has been lit with 3,560 liters of cooking oil and qualifies as the World’s biggest diya ever lit.

Lt Gen (Retd.) K.J. Singh PVSM, AVSM, former GOC Western Command lighted the lamp. He said, ‘This is an unconventional event combining the dual intent of celebrating Diwali as per tradition and one that also manages to spread an important social message. It is befitting that Punjab, which has seen the maximum strife over many decades, is now the location of the biggest icon of peace.’

Ashish Kaul, CMO, Hero Realty added, ‘Diwali marks the restoration of peace and harmony. The oil in the diya, collected from various individuals irrespective of regions, languages, religions, and other cultural creeds represents the united resolve for peace and spirit of Indians.’

