INDIA

On eve of Dassehra rally, Maha govt’s Diwali gift to 17mn families

NewsWire
0
0

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced an advance Diwali gift of subsidised food provisions to nearly 1.70 crore (around 7 crore persons) families covered under the public distribution system.

Accordingly, each ration card-holder will be entitled to one kg sugar, one kg palm oil, chana dal and rava at Rs 100 only, giving a major relief to the masses reeling under inflation, in the festival season.

The bonanza comes a day ahead of the ‘two Shiv Sena Dassehra rallies’ — one to be addressed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and another by Sena President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, with both going all-out to woo the crowds at their venues in Bandra Kurla Complex and Shivaji Park, respectively, scheduled on Wednesday.

Announcing the cabinet’s decisions, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that these food commodities shall be available for a month vide an e-pass system and will entail a burden of around Rs 489 crore on the state exchequer.

He also urged the Food & Civil Supplies Minister Ravindra Chavan — belonging to the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party — to ensure that all these commodities are distributed to the targeted population without hassles before Diwali, starting from October 24.

20221004-190804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1.29 Cr ration cards cancelled, deleted across India

    Amit Shah announces grand memorial for Veer Kunwar Singh at Jagdishpur...

    Setting the record straight on Veer Savarkar (Book Preview)

    Jaipur-Delhi in 2 hrs, Gadkari reviews progress of Expressway