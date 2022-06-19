As millions of people celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan isn’t far behind. Sharing an adorable picture of himself with his father, Ram Charan conveys his wishes to Chiranjeevi.

The ‘RRR’ star shared a never-before-seen photo of himself with his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on social media, and it went viral almost immediately.

In a photo from Ram Charan’s early adolescence, the father-son combination can be seen gazing adoringly at the camera. Chiranjeevi is seen hugging his dear son Ram Charan from behind, while Ram Charan is all smiles. The ‘Acharya’ actor just added a crimson heart and kiss emoji to the message. Fans of the celebrities were definitely taken aback, and they couldn’t stop complimenting them.

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his next movie under Shankar Shanmugham, while he has taken a short break from his shooting, to celebrate his anniversary with wife Upasana in Italy. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi has multiple movies including ‘Godfather’, ‘Bholaa Shankar’ and others.

