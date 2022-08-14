ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

On film’s 13th anniversary, Chandan Roy Sanyal recalls how he landed ‘Kaminey’

Music composer-director-writer Vishal Bhardwaj’s film ‘Kaminey’, starring Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Amole Gupte and Chandan Roy Sanyal, celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday.

Chandan, who played the character of a gangster named Mikhail, recently walked down the memory lane and shared how the film came his way.

Calling Vishal Bhardwaj his “mentor and guru”, he said: “I was in London doing theatre when he selected me to play Mikhail. If not for Vishal sir, I think I would still be a part of the theatre group there.”

The actor initially found it difficult to understand his character as being a gangster; it was an unpredictable part.

Recounting his experience, he said: “Initially it was very difficult to understand Mikhail as a character because he was a gangster and had different shades to his personality. Vishal sir not only helped me understand Mikhail better but also helped me find the layers that I didn’t know I had.”

Chandan was recently in the headlines for his terrific performance as Bhopa Swami in the latest season of ‘Aashram’. He is now gearing up for ‘Shehar Lakhot’ which will soon stream on Prime Video.

