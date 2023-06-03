ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

On first anniversary of ‘Major’, Adivi Sesh spends day with the Unnikrishnans

NewsWire
0
0

Actors rarely get to play life-altering roles in their career, and for Adivi Sesh, ‘Major’ was one such film.

On its first anniversary on June 3, Sesh has shared how it changed his life. ‘Major’ depicted the real-life story of the braveheart, NSG officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The biopic forged a very special bond with Sesh, who is keeping this legacy alive by remaining close to the Unnikrishnan family — retired ISRO scientist K. Unnikrishnan and his wife Dhanalakshmi.

On the film’s first anniversary, Sesh spent the day with Unnikrishnan’s family in Bangalore and penned a heartfelt note about the day as well as the film along with some sweet pictures.

Sesh said on Instagram: “Got my darshan with Amma and Uncle for the one-year anniversary of ‘Major’. Amma cooked some amazing food despite her shoulder pain. Their love has meant everything to me. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has blessed me and changed me in ways I never knew.

“‘Major’ is my most memorable film. I want to thank Mahesh [Babu] sir, our amazing producers, our phenomenal director, the hardworking team, our actors who gave riveting performances and most of all the audience. The love and respect you have given us is immense. I am indebted from the bottom of my heart. This honour is forever. JaiHind!”

On the work front, Sesh will be seen next in ‘G2’, the second film of the ‘Goodachari’ franchise. The shooting for the pan-India film, which is being put together by the makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘Major’. will commence soon.

20230603-141002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amrapali Gupta eager to resume acting after a gap due to...

    Divine’s ‘Gunehgar’ album features Jadakiss, Russ, Armani White, Noizy

    When twins Sukriti and Prakriti left sister Akriti Kakar teary-eyed

    Kiara and Siddharth arrive in Jaisalmer for their wedding