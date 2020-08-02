On Friendship Day, B-Town celebs post pictures, messages for friends

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) On the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities such as Dharmendra, Kajol and Sharddha Kapoor among many others splashed social media with messages about friendship and pictures of their friends.

Here’s what they have tweeted:

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a clip from the song “Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge” from the film “Sholay” and wrote: “Love you friends.”

Actress Kajol shared a photo collage, which also featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar among many other. She wrote: “Couldn’t fit all my friends in one frame. So loved am I. I am truly blessed. To all my friends who can be seen and can’t. Of my blood and not”

South star Mohanlal wrote: “Friendship Day Wishes #HappyFriendshipDay”.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a throwback picture of himself along with Bollywood composer Rochak Kohli on Facebook and wrote: “Rochak and I have always shared a special bond. We were both inclined towards the creative arts.

“I have known him since the 8th grade. We went to the same school since the late 90’s – St. John’s High School, Chandigarh. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. I am lucky that we clicked and since then we have stayed tight through thick and thin.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture with his friends and wrote: “Dosti ke Chehre bohot hain, magar Kandha ek hi hai, jispe Hasna-Rona chalta rahea PS : Bas Friend-zone mat ho jaana guru.#happyfriendshipday.”

Actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote: “Happy friendship day!!!”

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a monochrome picture collage of all his friends and captioned it : “R.G.I.T Batch 2005.”

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa wrote: “Happy Friendship day from me and my friend in summers.”

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared a string of pictures along with her friends, husband Ayushmann Khurrana and brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana. She wrote: “My lifelines. So fortunate to have you all in my life. Highs or lows, I know you got my back and I have got yours.”

“Bulbbul” actress Tripti Dimri shared a throwback picture and captioned it: “Some really happy moments of my life that I’ve shared with people who have always welcomed me with open arms…. People who’ve always been there for me in darkness and in light…. I guess I am really lucky that I have people I can laugh..cry and fight with….

“Without having the fear of losing them, for I know they love me a little too much to let any emotion…any feeling come in the way of our beautiful relationship.. I Love them with all my heart, for they’ve filled my life with endless laughter and joy…HAPPY FRIENDSHIP’S DAY.”

Filmmaker Riteish Sidhwani wrote: “Waiting for the day we meet again and relive the madness, my bwoys! #HappyFriendshipDay”

Rapper Badshah said: “Happy friendship day to all of you. Thank you for your constant love & support. #AlwaysGrateful #HappyFriendshipDay.”

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela wrote: “I don’t know what’s tighter, our jeans or our friendship. #HappyFriendshipsDay . I LOVEE YOUU GUYS “

Actress Bipasha Basu shared pictures with her actor husband Karan Singh Grover and wrote: “Sunday morning scruffy cuddles with your best friend is the besttt everrrrrrr. Happy friendship day to my bestest friend @iamksgofficial . Love you #monkeylove”

Actor Karan singh Grover wrote to his actress wife Bipasha Basu: “Happy friendship day to my bestestetestestest friend in the whole wide world!!!”

Actress Mallika Sherawat said: “Wishing my tweethearts a very #HappyFriendshipDay”.

–IANS

