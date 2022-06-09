Even as fans prepare to celebrate Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday on Friday, work on his latest movie with ‘mass director’ Gopichand Malineni, tentatively titled ‘#NBK107’, is progressing at a fast pace.

Ahead of the star’s birthday, the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, released the ‘First Hunt’ teaser on Thursday.

The ‘First Hunt’ is loaded with the stuff that Balakrishna fans enjoy. The teaser indicates that the veteran actor portrays two characters — a good Samaritan for his people and a monster for his enemies.

Balakrishna oozes swag in a salt-and-pepper look, even as his intimidating avatar brings intensity to the character.

Director Malineni has designed the character powerfully and each dialogue uttered by Balakrishna in the teaser will only raise the level of anticipation for the film.

“Mee GO Government Order Naa GO God’s Order (Your GO is government order… my GO is God’s Order),” Balakrishna says in the teaser.

The film has camera work by Rishi Punjabi while the background score has been composed by S. Thaman. The production design of Mythri Movie Makers looks lavish.

Kannada star Duniya Vijay is venturing into Tollywood with this movie where he plays the antagonist, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a significant role.

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are producing the film which has dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra. National award-winning craftsman Navin Nooli is handling the editing while A.S. Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer of the film that has fights by the Ram-Lakshman duo.

Apart from lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film’s cast includes Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, among others.

