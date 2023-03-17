‘RRR’ star Ram Charan arrived to a tumultuous at the VIP area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday morning.

With him was his wife Upasana Kamineni. They were together present to celebrate the moment when the M.M. Keeravani-composed ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Oscar for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on March 13.

Ram Charan was all smiles and kept folding his hands and waving as he negotiated his way through the crush. The actor is scheduled to meet Prime Minster Narendra Modi and address a conclave organised by a news magazine during his stay in Delhi before going back to home city Hyderabad.

