ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

On his first post-Oscars appearance, Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI

NewsWire
0
0

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan arrived to a tumultuous at the VIP area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday morning.

With him was his wife Upasana Kamineni. They were together present to celebrate the moment when the M.M. Keeravani-composed ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Oscar for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on March 13.

Ram Charan was all smiles and kept folding his hands and waving as he negotiated his way through the crush. The actor is scheduled to meet Prime Minster Narendra Modi and address a conclave organised by a news magazine during his stay in Delhi before going back to home city Hyderabad.

20230317-104204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayushmann heads to Delhi to wrap up ‘Anek’

    Abhay Deol shares doodle of Einstein: “Felt like a genius so...

    Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not...

    Rani Mukerji: Hope my next few years in cinema is studded...