On holiday, people throng Kartavya Path

Many people on Sunday thronged the Kartavya Path and were seen clicking pictures. The Central Vista was opened for public after the recent inauguration of Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath.

On Sunday, on the occasion of holiday, tourists from far and wide along with their families visited the Kartavya Path to have a glimpse of it.

Delhi Traffic Police personnel have been deployed on the roads leading to India Gate, so that the situation of traffic jam does not arise.

Following the installation of the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose on Kartavya Path, people are reaching India Gate in large number.

Tejas Singh, who arrived with his friends from Old Delhi, said: “We had earlier come when the work for it had started during Corona time. After that we have arrived now and it looks more beautiful than before. I had come to India Gate once again before this, but we could not be photographed here due to restrictions.”

“Today, I have come here with four or five of my friends and we posed for a picture at India Gate as well as saw the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, we had only heard the news of this statue on TV till now.”

The 3.2-km long area from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in New Delhi is called Central Vista.

