Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday made an appeal to spread the message of peace through sports on the occasion of International Olympic Day.

Rijiju, the former sports minister, also urged everyone to make sports a part of their life. He shared a video of him playing with volleyball as the former sports minister looked all geared up for a high intensity session.

“On #InternationalOlympicDay let us bring everyone together through the power of sports and also spread the message of peace and make sports an integral part of life, ” Rijiju captioned the post on Koo app.

Every year on June 23, International Olympic Day is commemorated to celebrate sports, health and community welfare.

The 32nd Summer Olympic Games were held in Tokyo in 2021, a year later due to coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the next Olympic Games will be hosted by Paris in 2024.

