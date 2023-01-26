DIASPORAINDIALIFESTYLEWORLD

On its 74th Republic Day, India slams vandalisation of temples in Australia

NewsWire
0
0

Strongly condemning the recent vandalisation of Hindu Temples in Australia, India, on its 74th Republic Day, asked Canberra to ensure safety and security of its community there, and take swift action to prevent further such incidents.

“The frequency and impunity with which the vandals appear to be operating are alarming, as are the graffiti which include glorification of anti-Indian terrorists,” the Indian High Commission in Australia said in a strongly-worded statement on Thursday.

“These incidents are clear attempts to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community.”

Between January 12 to 23, three Hindu temples in Melbourne were defaced with anti-India graffiti in Melbourne by Khalistan supporters.

The vandalisation of Hare Krishna Temple in Melbourne’s Albert Park came days after the walls of Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs and BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne’s northern suburb of Mill Park were defaced with anti-India slogans.

“Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time,” the statement read.

In addition, the Indian High Commission in Canberra also conveyed its concerns to the government about the referendums in Melbourne and Sydney, announced by the proscribed Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice.

India said that its concerns have repeatedly been shared with the Australian government, and hoped that not only will the perpetrators be brought to justice but suitable action will also be taken to prevent further attempts.

“It has been highlighted to the Australian government to ensure the safety and security of members of the Indian community and their properties in Australia, and to not allow the use of Australian territory for activities detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and national interest of India,” the statement said.

Indians in Australia said they are “angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters”.

According to census data, Hinduism is the fastest-growing religion in Australia.

In the 2021 Australian census, Hinduism grew by 55.3 per cent to 684,002 people.

20230126-105404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PIO charged for graft offences involving $9.8m in Singapore

    Indian-American Aruna Miller becomes Lieutenant Governor of Maryland

    Man in custody in connection with Indian-origin family’s kidnapping in California

    68% of ethnic minorities in UK finance sector face bias: Report