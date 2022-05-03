WORLD

On Jodhpur situation, Guterres hopes security forces will ensure peaceful celebrations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hopes that security forces will ensure that all religious celebrations can take place peacefully and communities can work together, his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

“I think the basic point is our hope that the various communities will work together and that the government and the security forces will ensure that everyone can go about their activities, including their celebratory activities, peacefully”, he said in answer to a question about violence in Jodhpur during Eid celebrations.

Some areas of the city in Rajasthan have been put under curfew after clashes over the display of flags.

According to media reports, tensions rose when a saffron flag was replaced with an Islamic flag.

Police reportedly replaced the flags with the national tricolour.

There were instances of stone-pelting by groups and police used batons and teargas in response to the situation, according to reports.

State Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav said that more than 50 people have been arrested.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted a call for brotherhood and peace.

“While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order,” he said.

20220503-235804

