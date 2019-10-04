On Kiara’s bucket list

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANSlife) She is not a travel junkie, but actor Kiara Advani loves taking time out for leisurely excursions with her family and friends in between her busy schedule. She was recently in Italy for a vacation with her family and plans to embark on another trip to the Mediterranean country before she starts work on her next Bollywood project. Kiara spoke to IANS about her travel plans.

1. Tell us about your Italy adventure.

I’ve always wanted to visit Italy. The country has so much culture and history worth exploring that it’s astounding. My recent trip was to Milan, Florence and Lake Como. It was a blend of fun and relaxation. We enjoyed great food, visited some beautiful museums and churches and shopped so much. But there is so much more still to see that I’m already planning my next trip. And I’ve decided to split my next trip to cover the south of Italy as well as Rome because it is impossible to see everything in 10 days. I want my next trip to be less touristy and more relaxed.

2. What are your travel essentials?

My passport, a pair of comfortable sneakers, sunglasses, sunblock, boat air dopes for listening to music and a crossbody bag.

3. Places on your bucketlist?

Tokyo, Australia and Africa. I would also like to explore our country, which has some amazing places to see.

4. How do you keep fit on the go?

I walk a lot when I’m in another country. It’s the best way to explore a place and by default keeps me fit.

5. How important is a vacation for you?

It’s important to take a break. A holiday is always good to refresh, recharge and come back rejuvenated. I will soon start shooting for two new films, but before that I wanted to take a leisurely break with my family – indulging in good food, adventure, exploration and some retail therapy

6. Do you travel solo?

I have never taken a solo trip, I am more of a group traveller. I like company, be it family or friends.

7. How do you plan your travel?

My travel plans are generally very spontaneous. For me online booking is the best way – travel at your comfort, convenience and fingertips. I love to experiment between hotels and other unique stays and I turn to Booking.com for the best accommodation options while travelling.

