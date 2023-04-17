ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

On ‘Kisi Ka Bhai…’ sets, Salman treated Jassie Gill like ‘younger brother’

NewsWire
0
0

Punjabi star Jassie Gill, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, was greeted with warmth and a lot of courtesy by the superstar that he felt that he was spoiled by Salman. Jassie shared that Salman treated him like a younger brother.

He said: “Salman bhai treated us like we are his younger brothers. There was a van dedicated to food for us and we could do anything made under the sun if we wanted to. The special treatment we got has spoiled me. He always wanted to know my opinion on the film’s music and my input was appreciated by him. I gave him a suggestion to mix Sukhbir Paaji’s ‘Balle Balle’ song with ‘Dil Karey Woh’.”

He further mentioned: “The tracks have a similar tempo and vibe. He took the suggestion. I will never forget the experience of being with Salman Bhai. I come from a place where Bombay was unimaginable for me. And today, I am working with the top stars of the country. This experience will always remain a highlight point of my career.”

He said further: “I had never in my wildest dreams imagined that I’d get the chance to work with Salman bhai. I have worked in Bollywood before. I have met Salman Bhai a few times socially but never had the chance to sit down and chat with him. When I got a call from his team, I was over the moon. When the shoot started, I saw the warmth and respect he showered on me. It was a dream come true in some ways.”

20230417-173604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salman in face-off with Aayush in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ poster

    ‘Runway 34’ takes off for early access on OTT platform

    Former Pak cricketer Wasim Akram to star alongside Fawad Khan in...

    Rani’s lament: She couldn’t do face time with Sarkar from Golden...