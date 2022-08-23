INDIA

They went, they saw, and they conquered. In an expedition spanning 12 days, two Telangana women spearheading Project Shakti have successfully scaled an unconquered mountain peak in Ladakh.

The Project Shakti team have successfully climbed an un-scaled mountain at an altitude of 6,021 metres on August 17.

Project Shakti was founded by Dr. Kavya Manyapu, and Poorna Malavath, to make a difference to 100 underprivileged girls from their state.

Dr. Kavya Manyapu, is a President awardee and space scientist in the US. Poorna Malavath is the youngest female to climb Mt. Everest and youngest to complete Seven summits. To raise awareness and funds, the duo decided to scale hitherto unconquered mountain peaks. This is their first expedition of the mission.

After spending 3 days in Leh for acclimatization, the team headed for base camp on August 11.

After establishing the base camp, route exploration, higher camps and the summit of the mountain, the team completed the mission on August 17.

“Our first expedition to this unclimbed peak is a testament that every girl has the power to change the world ! and this what we want to help every girl realize through Project Shakthi,” said Kavya on Tuesday.

Project Shakti intends to initially raise an amount of $1,00,000 for the purpose. The broad plan is to scale similar peaks in other parts of the world in the days ahead.

“This is only the beginning, we want to expand our reach to help empower educate and elevate girls across India,” Poorna Malavath told IANS.

Apart from the Telangana duo, the team to Ladakh comprised Divya Thakur from Himachal Pradesh, Rency Thomas from Kerala, a videographer Amit Negi, liaison officer Kimi, and Tsewang Gailston.

The expedition training and logistics are supported by Transcend Adventures, an Indian company engaged in providing training and logistics for mountaineering expedition.

“We had the best team to make this first expedition successful , and this is not just a success for us personally but to all those girls who will be sponsored through Project Shakti and will be helped to realize their dreams,” Kavya and Poorna signed off.

