Two days after the name-change of the world’s largest cricket stadium, the name of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) has been changed to Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) on the recommendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the recommendation of the Prime Minister to replace the word Petroleum with Energy in order to represent PDPU’s larger vision, the Gujarat government last week through a Gazette notified that the PDPU has been renamed as the Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU).

The university website has also made the necessary changes on their homepage following the notification.

The Prime Minister, during last year’s convocation, had said, “The PDPU has enlarged its horizon to the entire energy sector and other areas in the last one decade. Looking at PDPU’s progress, I appeal to the Gujarat government that, to see if it can and if needed amend the law, better convert this petroleum university and its name into the Energy University, as its outlook and scope is going to be larger.”

The Prime Minister had then said that the concept of the Petroleum University was his own, but now it had to be enlarged and the entire energy sector had to be associated with it.

–IANS

