On National Youth Day, Ajay Devgn shares throwback pics from his younger days

On the occasion of National Youth Day on Thursday, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn treated his fans and followers with a string of pictures from his younger days.

Ajay took to Instagram, where he shared a reel featuring all his throwback pictures. The reel begins with Ajay’s childhood days and a carousel of images to his most recent images can be seen in the clip.

“Youth is when you lay the foundation for a solid future for all your beliefs & dreams. You are the ones with stars in your eyes and hope in your heart. Even as you metamorphose, make sure your ideals remain rock solid. #YOLO #NationalYouthDay,” he wrote as the caption.

On the acting front, Ajay has wrapped up shooting for his next ‘Bholaa’, which also stars Tabu.

The makers of the film recently announced that it is currently in post-production.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. ‘Bholaa’ is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It reportedly tells the story of an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison and gets trapped in serious situations.

