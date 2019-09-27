On Oct 2, run & collect trash: Modi urges Indians

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a unique practice called “plogging” — where one jogs and collects trash, through his popular radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Prime Minister was visibly impressed with the idea and invited the people across the country to walk 2 km on October 2 and take part in “plogging”.

He has entrusted the Sports Ministry for the job.

It was a smart move to interlink two of Modi government’s pet project — Swachh Bharat and Fit India, ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The concept of “plogging” was the brainchild of Ripu Daman, who joined Mann Ki Baat through phone and elaborated it was a concept to make “litter free India” look “cool” to the youngsters.

“Youngsters get attracted to things that are ‘cool’. Hence, I came up with this idea,” said Daman.

He also gave a three-point solution to make India litter free — put trash in dustbin, pick up litter from road and finally take trash to home in case of unavailability of dustbin.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his strong stand against single-use plastic and invited Indians to be a part of the movement against it on Gandhi Jayanti.

Meanwhile, speaking elaborately on the ban on e-cigarettes, Modi said there’s a wrong narrative which is being spread that it is not harmful. To the contrary, he said, it is very harmful.

He also stressed on the importance of staying away from addiction. The government in a recent move banned the sale of e-cigarettes in India. This was done keeping in line with the Modi government’s Fit India project.

Pandering to the Christian community, Modi said: “It is a matter of pride for every Indian that on this 13th October, His Holiness Pope Francis will declare Sister Mariam Thresia (founder of the Congregation of the Holy Family) a saint. I pay my tributes to Sister Thresia.

“Thresia, who hailed from Thrissur district in Kerala, was an Indian Syro-Malabar Catholic professed religious and the founder of the Congregation of the Holy Family,” he said.

When this ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is being aired during Navratri, how can there be no mention of festivities? The Prime Minister, in fact, began by urging all to celebrate “Narishakti” this festive season.

While Modi conveyed warm wishes for the upcoming festival, he reminded to be careful with crackers. He invited Indians to travel more and within India.

“India has jumped from 65th to 34th position on global travel and tourism index…Travel to different parts of the country during the festive vacation. Do travel to at least 15 different places across India,” Modi urged.

He ended his radio address by reminding about the impending ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

But, what has been the icing of this version of “Mann Ki Baat” was a conversation with eminent artist Lata Mangeshkar. She turned 90 on Friday and Modi wished the veteran singer during a conversation with her.

