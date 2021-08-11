Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday replied to Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s allegation that the Delhi government has not received any letter from the Centre inquiring if any deaths in the national capital occurred due to oxygen shortage during the second Covid wave.

The Minister Mandaviya said that health ministry sent a letter to the Delhi Government on July 26 asking the data of deaths due to oxygen crisis. He claimed that he has the copy of that letter sent to the Delhi Government. He said in a tweet, “Still there is no delay. You can send the data by August 13 so that we can submit our reply in the parliament.”

Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi, “Dear Sisodia Jee, this is the copy which my ministry sent to Delhi Government. There is no delay yet. You can send us data by August 13 so we can submit our reply in parliament. Please send us the data after review meeting with officials”.

He also tagged the copy of that letter in his tweet highlighting the major portion.

Prior to this, in a press conference on Tuesday, Joint Health Secretary Luv Agrwal said that no states have yet submitted data on death due to oxygen shortage. However, one death from oxygen shortage is suspected from one state, he in the press conference.

