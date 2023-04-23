ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

On ‘paheli Eid’, Swara Bhasker poses with husband Fahad Ahmad, his family

Actress Swara Bhasker celebrated her first Eid with her husband Fahad Ahmed, who is the president of Samajwadi Party’s youth wing in Maharashtra. She also shared happy pictures from the festivities.

On Sunday, Swara took to Twitter to share her pictures with husband Fahad Ahmad. The couple twinned in pink outfits. The actress wore a light pink and powder blue sharara. Fahad chose a baby pink kurta with ivory pajamas. She also had pictures with Fahad’s family members.

Swara captioned it: “Pehli Eid (First Eid) #NewBeginnings #EidMubarak2023 @FahadZirarAhmad.”

Swara and Fahad got married in February. She shared the news on her social media accounts.

