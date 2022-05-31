Actress Urvashi Rai, who made her debut with Punjabi music video ‘Payal’, is all set for her Telugu movie ‘Grey’.

The trailer has already been released, and the movie is all about the romanticism, the pain and the equal pleasure of spy love. It’s a spy thriller that will take audience to a roller coaster ride

Urvashi will be seen playing the character of Arushi Sharma who happens to be a journalist by profession and works for a leading news channel.

Speaking on the same, she says: “well, this movie is very special for me as it’s my first big break and that too as a lead.”

“When I read the script, I was like wow! It’s not like a usual family movie and I am sure that this movie will be relatable for many people.”

Talking about her character, she continues: “Arushi was born in Delhi and brought up in Hyderabad. She’s very attractive, sharp minded and a self made girl who loves to play saxophone whenever very happy or sad. Through her character, she gives a very strong message to all women who are utilised for their look and personality.”

