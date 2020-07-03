On-street parking enforcement goes into effect in Toronto

As businesses open across Toronto and traffic increases, the days of free parking are over. Parking enforcement has been in effect since July 2.

Toronto police had stopped issuing parking tickets for several occurrences due the COVID-19 pandemic, given that more people were staying home during the day and officers were directed to other areas of need, focused on health and safety.

Starting on Thursday, there will be enforcement of change-over parking in areas where parking regulations require a change from one side of the street to the other based on the time of day and enforcement of paid on-street parking regulations.

City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross says expired parking permits will not be enforced until later in the summer once the permit office reopens and says vehicle owners should continue to use their expired permits. -CINEWS