On Rabindranath Tagore’s 79th death anniversary, composer Anupam Roy revisits ‘Ekla chalo re’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE022

Friday marks the 79th death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, and eminent Bengali composer-singer-lyricist Anupam Roy revisited an immortal number of the Nobel laureate on the occasion.

Roy revisited Tagore’s iconic song, “Ekla chalo re”, with a new music video that salutes the spirit of para-athletes.

The video stars Indian para-athletes Ujjwal Ghosh, Saheb Hossein, Rubia Chatterjee, Ajibur Rahman Molla, Sufiya Molla and players from the Football Association for the Blind of Bengal (FABB).

“This song is an anthem of self-belief. We have grown up listening to this tune since childhood. I am happy to venture into Rabindrasangeet through such a powerful song,” he said.

This is the first time the National Award-winning music director and singer has lent his voice for a Rabindrasangeet. The video is streaming on the YouTube channel of SVF.

