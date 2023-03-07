INDIA

On the mat, Jayarajan now praises CM Vijayan & joins yatra

NewsWire
0
0

After staying away from the ongoing party’s statewide yatra, veteran CPI(M) strongman E.P. Jayarajan finally joined the march and praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The yatra of the CPI(M) that began at Kasargod on February 20 is led by state secretary M.V. Govindan.

Govindan was often questioned on the absence of Jayarajan by the media and he would find it tough to reply. Finally, after nearly two weeks, Jayarajan joined the yatra at Trissur and was seen praising the Chief Minister.

The sudden decision of his appearance at Trissur, came a few days after the arrival of Income Tax officials at the plush ayurveda resort at his home town in Kannur where his wife is the chairperson and their son is a director.

Moreover, a media personnel approached the Enforcement Directorate with a complaint that alleged huge black money has been invested by a group of people in the resort.

After these developments, not only did Jayarajan took part in the ongoing yatra, he also praised Vijayan by stating that the CM and his family are a huge blessing to the state of Kerala.

Incidentally, eyebrows were raised with his glorifying Vijayan which comes at a time when the stock of Vijayan presently is at its lowest ebb on account of the allegations that have come up against him. The opposition parties are up in arms and Vijayan is greeted by black waving protesters, whenever he hits the road.

Jayarajan came to Vijayan’s defence and warned Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan if the Congress does not stop their protests against Vijayan, then Satheesan might have to sit at home, as he will not be allowed to travel also.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said Jayarajan has been cut up for a few reasons and it increased when his junior Govindan was made the state secretary and also inducted into the politburo.

“But now after realising that if he doesn’t shed his grouse against the party at the time when the I-T and ED are knocking on his doors, then things might get tough for him,” said the critic.

Both Jayarajan and his junior in the party, Govindan were party Central Committee members, but Govindan was elevated.

In the first Vijayan government (2016-21) Jayarajan was the number 2 and was the state Industries Minister.

20230307-095802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Makers of ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’ apologise for hurting religious...

    Clamour grows for banning ‘Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti’ in K’taka

    Congress compromised with interests of Himachal: Nadda

    Tiger kills goat in Kerala’s Attapadi, locals ask forest Deptt to...