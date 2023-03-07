After staying away from the ongoing party’s statewide yatra, veteran CPI(M) strongman E.P. Jayarajan finally joined the march and praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The yatra of the CPI(M) that began at Kasargod on February 20 is led by state secretary M.V. Govindan.

Govindan was often questioned on the absence of Jayarajan by the media and he would find it tough to reply. Finally, after nearly two weeks, Jayarajan joined the yatra at Trissur and was seen praising the Chief Minister.

The sudden decision of his appearance at Trissur, came a few days after the arrival of Income Tax officials at the plush ayurveda resort at his home town in Kannur where his wife is the chairperson and their son is a director.

Moreover, a media personnel approached the Enforcement Directorate with a complaint that alleged huge black money has been invested by a group of people in the resort.

After these developments, not only did Jayarajan took part in the ongoing yatra, he also praised Vijayan by stating that the CM and his family are a huge blessing to the state of Kerala.

Incidentally, eyebrows were raised with his glorifying Vijayan which comes at a time when the stock of Vijayan presently is at its lowest ebb on account of the allegations that have come up against him. The opposition parties are up in arms and Vijayan is greeted by black waving protesters, whenever he hits the road.

Jayarajan came to Vijayan’s defence and warned Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan if the Congress does not stop their protests against Vijayan, then Satheesan might have to sit at home, as he will not be allowed to travel also.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said Jayarajan has been cut up for a few reasons and it increased when his junior Govindan was made the state secretary and also inducted into the politburo.

“But now after realising that if he doesn’t shed his grouse against the party at the time when the I-T and ED are knocking on his doors, then things might get tough for him,” said the critic.

Both Jayarajan and his junior in the party, Govindan were party Central Committee members, but Govindan was elevated.

In the first Vijayan government (2016-21) Jayarajan was the number 2 and was the state Industries Minister.

