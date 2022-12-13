A 48-year-old man, absconding for the past 10 years in a case of rash driving and endangering people’s life, has been nabbed by Delhi Police in South Delhi’s Saket area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shyam Kumar Awasthi, a resident of village Mahgaura near Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Awasthi was absconding and declared ‘Proclaimed Offender’ on August 18, 2012 by the Saket Court in connection with the FIR registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code Sarita Vihar police station in 2009. He was absconding from the Court of Law for the past ten years.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), specific inputs were received about a proclaimed offender who was evading his presence before the court of law and hiding at Sector 4, Pushp Vihar near Saket by changing his identity.

“Acting on the inputs, a police team activated interstate informers and conducted local enquiry of the areas and developed important clues about the Proclaimed Offender. On December 12, the team laid a trap and arrested Awasthi from NBCC Road Sector 4,” said the official.

He was produced before the concerned court.

