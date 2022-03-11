On the run for 14 years, poacher lands in CBI net

A man accused of killing a panther and a tigress in 2003 and 2004, respectively, has been arrested by the CBI, 14 years after being declared a proclaimed offender.

After killing the animals, the accused sold their skins. His aide was arrested and was convicted in the case in 2019, while the main accused was on the run.

A senior CBI official said that the accused has been identified as Balya Bawaria, a resident of Dausa district in Rajasthan. He was held following a tip-off from Malwas in Dausa district.

“He was absconding since 2008. He killed two wild animals — a tigress and a panther — and sold their skins,” the official said.

Initially, the Rajasthan Police had lodged two cases against the accused, but later the probe was taken over by the CBI on the request of the state government and the Centre.

The first case was registered on the allegation that in 2004, the accused killed a tigress in the forest of Kalighati in Sariska National Park by using a gun and iron traps.

The accused then sold the skin of the tigress for Rs 50,000.

The second case was registered on the allegation that in 2003, the accused had killed a male panther at a jungle in Alwar by using similar method and sold the skin for Rs 1,800.

“The accused and his aide were not apperaring before the court in Jaipur. They were declared proclaimed offenders and a non-bailable arrest was issued against them in 2008. One of the accused was arrested and convicted in 2019. The second accused (Bawaria) was evading arrest,” said the official.

After being produced before the court in Jaipur, Bawaria was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

