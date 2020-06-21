On this day: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to clinch T20 World Cup

Lahore, June 21 (IANS) On this day in 2009, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the World Twenty20 final at the Lord’s in London. Pakistan, led by Younis Khan, ended Sri Lanka’s unbeaten run in the tournament with style to become champions of the shortest format.

Now Pakistan coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, who could not take Pakistan over the line against arch-rivals India in 2007, recalled how Younis wanted him to finish the match, in order to erase the memories of the previous edition.

“When we were about to win, Younis came and asked me to pad up because he knew the defeat from the last tournament was still on my mind and he wanted me to finish the game and win the title for Pakistan this time around,” said Misbah while speaking on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 138/6 in 20 overs with skipper Kumar Sangakkara top-scoring with a 64. Chasing 139 for victory, Pakistan cruised to the target with eight balls to spare as they put up 139/2. Shahid Afridi remained not out on 54.

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir and opener Ahmed Shehzad took to Twitter to cherish the memories of their first world event for Pakistan.

“Beginning of my blessed journey, my first tour and we were world champions still gives me goosebumps. I can never forget this day. ALLHAMDULILAH [praise be to God] for this always,” Amir wrote.

“Down the memory lane, one of the most cherishing moments of my career.A Life is all about learning and winning the T20 WorldCup 2009 under the captaincy of Younis Khan taught me a lot about gelling together as a unit and creating history,” tweeted Shehzad.

