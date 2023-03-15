INDIA

‘On ventilator support’: SC grants interim bail to a man accused in NDPS case

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to an accused facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, noting that he is on ventilator support.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Karol issued notice to the Gujarat government on the plea filed by Salim Majothi.

“Issue notice returnable in four weeks. Considering the medical condition of the petitioner as he has been put on ventilator and there is no proper medical facility for his treatment in the jail hospital, we are inclined to release the petitioner on interim bail,” said the bench, in its order.

It further added, “The petitioner is, accordingly, directed to be released on interim bail on such terms and conditions as deemed fit and proper by the trial court.”

The bench said, “Issue notice returnable in four weeks. In addition to normal mode of service, liberty to serve the respondent through standing counsel.”

Advocate Namit Saxena, appearing for the accused, submitted that the accused is facing charges under the NDPS Act for possession of 10 kg ganja and stressed that his client’s medical condition has deteriorated and he is currently on ventilator support.

Majothi had moved the apex court challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court, which dismissed his bail plea.

The petitioner contended that the high court did not look into the circumstances of the case and that nothing could be found against him to show his involvement in the alleged crime for which he is in custody. The plea argued that the high court did not consider the petitioner’s ill health and also the bail granted to the co-accused persons.

