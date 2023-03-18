INDIALIFESTYLE

On way home after seeing off daughter, couple die in road mishap

In a tragic incident, a couple from Andhra Pradesh died while returning home after sending off their daughter to Egypt, in the wee hours on Saturday in Kolar district of Karnataka.

The deceased have been identified as Shafi Ulla (50) and Shama (50), residents of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place near Lakshmipura crossing near Srinivasapura in Kolar district.

According to police, driver Shafi lost control over the vehicle which swerved off the road on Bengaluru-Madanapalle National Highway. The vehicle fell into a big pit and hit a boulder.

Though airbags had opened, but due to the force they suffered serious injuries in the head and succumbed. As the vehicle fell deep into the gorge, no one noticed it and the incident came to light in the morning.

The couple is survived by three daughters. Two are married and the third daughter Sheefa works in Egypt. She had come to native place on holiday and the couple had gone to see her off to the Bengaluru airport.

