With time a lot has changed and there are many options for entertainment but TV is still the most important medium in everybody’s life. On the occasion of World Television Day on November 21, actors talk about its relevance and express their gratitude towards television.

TV actress Yukti Kapoor says she has seen since her childhood till today how the small screen has connected people.

“Since childhood and till now TV has been growing its landscape and connecting the world together through its ever-evolving content. From the early days of ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Ramayana’, the industry has come a long way in showing progressive and relatable content that suits the viewer’s choice. “

Ace comedian Gaurav Dubey says that TV has given him a lot of name and fame in the industry and he is grateful to the medium for making him successful.

“I first started working as a co-writer for TV shows before being in front of the camera. With all the hard work and support from such great personalities I’m surrounded with, I’m trying to create a little bit of my own identity here and it’s only possible because of television. Working on TV makes me connected to every household and whenever I receive appreciation for my work, I feel like I have achieved something that I always wanted to in my life and feel blessed.”

He adds that though there is OTT and cinema, TV shows have their own audience and nothing can replace it.

“Even though the big screen and new OTT platforms grab our attention, it is never possible to forget the small screens that have and will always continue to have a big impact.”

Aasif Sheikh recalls his first appearance on TV and how exciting it was for him. He says: “I was filled with mixed emotions when I first saw myself on television in 1984. I was worried, happy, excited, and, more importantly, nervous to see how my family and friends would react. Yes, it is true that working on TV is very hectic and becomes routine, but it pays off in the long run in every way.”

Sayantani Ghosh remembers her connection with TV from her childhood days when the entire family and neighbours would gather to watch mythological dramas like ‘Mahabharat’

“I remember all the family members coming together on Sunday mornings to watch ‘Mahabharat’. The entire colony would be silent since everyone would enjoy this show. This is one of the best memories I have from my childhood that I will always cherish.”

Recalling her journey as an actor in the TV industry, she adds: “I started auditioning, taking up gigs, working hard and I finally achieved my dream. From enjoying the TV shows as a viewer to working in them, television has played a very important part in my life. For actors, TV is a medium to connect with the viewers from every corner of the country.”

