Haryana has been implementing measures to transform paddy straw, which was once seen as an environmental hazard, into a valuable source to enhance farmers’ income, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Thursday.

These measures include the announcement of a common determined rate (CDR) of Rs 2,500 per metric tonne of paddy straw, as well as the continued provision of financial support for in-situ and ex-situ techniques and the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique in paddy cultivation.

Additionally, Haryana has successfully reduced farm fires by about 40 per cent as compared to the previous year. These efforts underscore Haryana’s commitment to sustainable agricultural practices and its dedication to mitigate environmental challenges, Kaushal said.

These measures were discussed at a meeting conducted to review of the state’s action plan and preparedness for tackling paddy straw burning by Chief Secretary Kaushal along with Chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), M.M. Kutty, here on Thursday.

For achieving the goal of zero farm fires, the Chief Secretary said the government has notified CDR of Rs 2,500 per metric tonne, with an additional Rs 500 per metric tonne for moisture content below 20 per cent.

Moreover, Haryana is providing financial support to farmers, including Rs 1,000 per acre for in-situ and ex-situ techniques, Rs 7,000 per acre under Mera Pani Meri Virasat Scheme and Rs 4,000 per acre for DSR technique in paddy cultivation.

These initiatives aim to support the farmers in maximising their income while promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the state.

It was revealed during the meeting that the government has set a target to utilise 13,54,850 metric tonne of paddy straw in industrial units throughout Haryana.

These initiatives showcase Haryana’s proactive stance towards sustainable agricultural practices and the effective utilisation of agricultural waste for productive purposes, Kaushal said.

It was apprised at the meeting that the Government of India under the Crop Residue Management Scheme has allocated Rs 300 crore for the promotion agricultural mechanism for in-situ management of crop residue in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi.

CAQM Chairman Kutty said Haryana has done better work for stubble management to reduce air pollution, but incidents of stubble burning have to be reduced to zero.

For this, the officials of the district administration need to work harder, he said, adding that farmers should be provided with modern agricultural machinery so that stubble can be managed properly.

He also said that farmers of nearby districts should be made aware to deliver stubble to the ethanol plant set up at IOCL Panipat for stubble management.

