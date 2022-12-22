WORLD

‘Once-in-a-generation’ storm in US may disrupt holiday travel

NewsWire
0
0

A powerful “once-in-a-generation” winter storm in the US that has brought with it crippling snow and freezing temperatures, may disrupt travel for many during the upcoming holiday season.

The Arctic winter storm began in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, and has made its way east through the Rockies as of Wednesday morning, reports the BBC.

It is then expected to hit the Great Lakes later this week, and will become a “bomb cyclone” by early Friday.

Major US airlines like United, American, Delta and Southwest have issued fee waivers to travellers who wish to reschedule their flights in anticipation of the big storm.

More than 70 million people from Washington state to Maryland are also under a winter weather alert, as well as parts of Canada.

In Vancouver and Seattle, flights were cancelled on Tuesday as the storm began to hit the region.

As it moves east, the storm is anticipated to dump heavy snow into major midwestern airports in Detroit and Chicago by Thursday.

It is also expected to cause widespread power outages in the area.

The National Weather Service in Brooklyn, New York has called it a “once-in-a-generation” winter weather event, especially as the storm reaches the Great Lakes region, where its pressure is expected to reach the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane.

Chicago’s National Weather Service branch has warned of a “significant threat to life for anyone stranded in the storm”, as the wind speed is expected to be greater than 88.5 kph.

The storm will also bring life-threatening frigid temperatures, with every state in the continental US could see the mercury dip below -6 degrees Celsius on Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service said.

20221222-085603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China bans residents from leaving Xinjiang over Covid outbreak

    Yemeni govt says World Bank to grant $170 mn

    Video of Rishabh Pant gifting champagne bottle to former head coach...

    Singapore Open: Sindhu storms into final with win over Kawakami