One accused in Sambhal cop killing shot dead

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), July 21 (IANS) Kamal, one of the three under trials who shot dead two constables and escaped from police custody in Sambhal on July 17, has been shot dead in a police encounter in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh.

ADG Avinash Chandra confirmed that one of the absconding accused Kamal was shot dead late on Saturday in an encounter which took place under Adampur police station limits.

“Kamal opened fire at an Amroha police team and injured constable, Praveen Kumar. The police team also retaliated in which Kamal sustained bullet injuries. He was caught alive and rushed to district hospital in Amroha where he succumbed to injuries,” Chandra said.

“We have cordoned off the area and will launch combing operation in morning to get the other two fugitives, Shakeel and Dharampal.”

The ADG said that late on Saturday evening, the police got a tip-off that all three absconding accused — Kamal, Shakeel and Dharmpal — were hiding in the jungle area of Shergarh village on the border of Sambhal and Amroha districts.

Police force from Adampur and Hasanpur police stations of Amroha immediately cordoned off the area.

Seeing the cops, the three miscreants opened fire on police teams. In retaliatory firing, Kamal suffered bullet injuries while the other two managed to escape.

Superintendent of Police Amroha Vipin Tada said that injured constable had been sent to community health centre from where he was referred to district hospital.

The three jail inmates had killed two constables when they were being taken to Moradabad jail after a court appearance and had escaped from custody on Wednesday evening.

A massive combing operation is on since then in the area to nab the three.

Director General of Police O.P. Singh said that it was a matter of days before the other two inmates would be nabbed

–IANS

