The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 25 year-old man for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor from Haryana into the national capital, a top official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Samir Khan, a resident of Kirari.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said: “Specific inputs were received regarding liquor being transported illegally in a Tata Ace vehicle following which a trap was laid in Rohini. The vehicle was intercepted and 120 cartons containing the illicit liquor were recovered.

“On interrogation, the driver of the vehicle, Samir, told police that he used to purchase the illicit liquor from Bahadurgarh in Haryana and to avoid any suspicion and police checking, he used to transport it during late night hours by taking aroute through rural areas.”

Yadav added that the illicit liquor was to be supplied in Punjabi Bagh, Raghuveer Nagar and Mangolpuri areas.

