INDIA

One arrested in Delhi for smuggling illicit liquor

NewsWire
0
1

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 25 year-old man for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor from Haryana into the national capital, a top official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Samir Khan, a resident of Kirari.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said: “Specific inputs were received regarding liquor being transported illegally in a Tata Ace vehicle following which a trap was laid in Rohini. The vehicle was intercepted and 120 cartons containing the illicit liquor were recovered.

“On interrogation, the driver of the vehicle, Samir, told police that he used to purchase the illicit liquor from Bahadurgarh in Haryana and to avoid any suspicion and police checking, he used to transport it during late night hours by taking aroute through rural areas.”

Yadav added that the illicit liquor was to be supplied in Punjabi Bagh, Raghuveer Nagar and Mangolpuri areas.

20221102-154204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt claims sufficient stock of all edible oil, industry hopeful of...

    Raj CM writes to PM, seeks further cut in excise duty...

    3 JeM terrorists killed in J&K encounter (2nd Ld)

    Partly cloudy sky, light rain, thundershowers likely in J&K