One booked for spreading fake news of Azam Khan’s arrest

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 29 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against a man for allegedly spreading fake news of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s arrest from Jauhar University here.

The FIR was registered on Monday on the complaint of Nauman Khan under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information and Technology Act.

Nauman Khan alleged that a man named Faizan Khan had spread the news of Azam Khan’s arrest on a WhatsApp group of which he was a member.

The SP leader, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Jauhar University, has around 84 cases of land grabbing, encroachment, buffalo theft, goat theft, book theft, statue theft and power theft registered against him.

