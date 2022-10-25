INDIA

One burglar nabbed in Najafgarh area

A notorious burglar, who used to steal things from schools in Delhi’s Najafgarh area, has been arrested by police, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar, 32, a resident of Dwarka Mor area and he was previously found involved in more than 10 cases of robbery and burglary.

Police said that they have also recovered two LED televisions, which were recently robbed, from the possession of the accused.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, DCP Dwarka, two incidents regarding burglary were received at Najafgarh police station in which two cylinders and one LED were reported to be stolen from Shiaan International School and one LED was stolen from Holy World School.

“Both schools are in Najafgarh. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

“On October 23, specific inputs were received regarding one person who was involved in recent burglary incidents in Najafgarh area. The informer told police that he is currently present at Ghasipura area with his friends,” he said.

Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Manoj was apprehended by the police team.

“During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in recent burglary incidents. He also told police that he had stolen two LEDs and gas cylinders from Shiaan International School and Holly World School,” said the DCP.

“The stolen cylinder was sold to one hawker. Further at his instance, two stolen LEDs were recovered from Jai Vihar, Najafgarh,” the DCP added.

20221025-152407

