One can worship whomever one wants, but it is certain that we all are Hindus, Dalsukhdas Ji Maharaj (Sanjeli Dham) said at the All-India Prabhat Gram Milan in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Saturday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present at the event, which is organised once in every five years.

“There have been all-round attempts to break our culture. But our Hindu religion dates to the time of creation of this world. There are 33 crore deities in our religion,” Dalsukhdas said.

“We had met in Betul (Madhya Pradesh) five years ago. We meet like this every five years to review our work,” he added.

The three-day workshop is being attended by 464 people, including 46 Matrishaktis. The participants from all over the country have been accommodated in Bhemai and nearby villages. The living arrangements of all the Matrishaktis and village development officials have been made in Bhemai village, the venue for the event.

A total of 60 workers from 30 rural development villages in Rajasthan are attending the workshop.

The village coordinators gave presentations about the work being done in their respective regions with focus on education, health, culture, self-reliance, harmony, security, agriculture and environment.

The RSS chief listened carefully to all the presentations, and said that good results will be achieved by regularising the work of village development.

All India level office-bearers of the RSS are attending the workshop.

A total of four sessions were held on Saturday, which were named after the saints of Rajasthan like Govind Guru, Sant Mavji, Sant Sati Surmal Das and Veer Kali Bai.

